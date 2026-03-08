Mumbai, March 8: Thousands of women across Maharashtra are currently checking their bank accounts as the state government processes the latest instalments of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Following a period of uncertainty caused by technical glitches and local body elections, reports indicate that the January 2026 instalment - often bundled with pending December or February payments - has begun reaching verified beneficiaries.

The scheme, which provides INR 1,500 per month to eligible women, remains a critical financial lifeline for families with an annual income below INRA 2.5 lakh.

How to Check Ladki Bahin Yojana January Instalment Payment Status Online

Beneficiaries can verify whether the January installment has been credited by following these official steps:

Visit the Official Portal: Navigate to ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

Navigate to ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in. Applicant Login: Click on the 'Applicant Login' (अर्जदार लॉगिन) button on the homepage.

Enter Credentials: Log in using your registered mobile number and password.

Check Application Status: Once logged in, click on "Applications Made Earlier" to see your current status.

Once logged in, click on "Applications Made Earlier" to see your current status. Understanding Status Messages: Approved: Your eligibility is confirmed, and you are in the queue for payment. Disbursed / Credited: The funds have been sent to your Aadhaar-linked bank account. Pending: Your application or e-KYC is still under scrutiny at the Taluka level.

Why Some Ladki Bahin Yojana Payments Are Delayed

If you have not received the January installment by March 8, it may be due to one of the following reasons:

Election Code of Conduct: In January, the State Election Commission (SEC) barred the government from releasing "advance" payments due to municipal elections. This pushed several January disbursals into February and March.

e-KYC Correction Window: A significant number of women were mistakenly marked "ineligible" due to a technical error in the e-KYC form. The government has opened a correction window until March 31, 2026.

Aadhaar Seeding Issues: Payments are only processed via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). If your bank account is not linked to your Aadhaar (NPCI mapping), the transaction will fail.

Important Update: Combined Instalments

Due to the recent delays, many beneficiaries are receiving a combined payment of INR 3,000, covering both December and January or January and February. Authorities have emphasised that as long as a woman is "Approved" and has completed her e-KYC, her pending arrears will be cleared in subsequent cycles. The scheme remains open to residents of Maharashtra aged 21 to 65 years. This includes married, widowed, divorced, and destitute women. Only one unmarried woman per household is eligible if other criteria are met. Families owning a four-wheeler (excluding tractors) or those with a member paying Income Tax remain ineligible.

