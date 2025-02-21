New Delhi, February 21: The Delhi police arrested "lady don" Zoya Khan on Wednesday, February 19, from the Welcome area. It is reported that Zoya Khan, who was arrested on charges of drug trafficking, was apprehended with heroin worth INR 1 crore. Her arrest came after the Delhi police received a tip-off about her involvement in supplying drug to an unknown recipient. Acting on the tip-off, cops laid a trap and nabbed the "Lady Don" aka Zoya Khan.

Who Is Zoya Khan?

While Zoya Khan has been arrested, its important to know who the "Lady Don" is? Zoya Khan is said to be the "Lady Don" of Delhi. She is the third wife of notorious gangster Hashim Baba, who is presently lodged in Tihar Jail for the murder of a gym owner in Greater Kailash. It is learned that Zoya Khan had managed to ditch authorities several times when they tried to gather evidence against her. Delhi Police Arrests Hashim Baba Gang Member Wanted in MCOC Act.

'Lady Don' Met Hashim Baba in North East Delhi

It is also claimed that Delhi's "Lady Don" was handling her husband's gang after his arrest in 2024. The 33-year-old ensured that there were no evidence which directly linked her to illegal activities. As per reports, Zoya Khan met Hashim Baba when the two lived North East Delhi and eventually fell in love. Lady don Zoya Khan married Hashim Baba in 2017, before which she was married to another man.

Zoya Khan Ran Her Jailed Husband's Illegal Businesses

Gangsters Hashim Baba, husband of "Lady Don" Zoya Khan has multiple cases of murder, extortion and arms smuggling against him. After her husband was sent behind bars Zoya Khan took over the leadership of the gang. It is said that Zoya's role in her husband's gang was similar to Haseena Parkar, sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Delhi Police Special Cell sources said that "Lady Don" was deeply involved in managing extortion and drug supply. However, it is alleged that she maintained a clean image by attending high-profile parties, flaunting expensive clothes and associating herself with luxury brands. Cops also suspect her of providing shelter to shooters involved in the Nadir Shah murder, which occurred in September 2024. News reports also claim that Baba trained Zoya in coded language when she visited him in Tihar Jail. Gym Owner Murder: Sharpshooter Arrested After Encounter with Police in Delhi.

Zoya Khan's Family Has Criminal Background

It is learned that Zoya's family has criminal background with her mother being jailed last year for her alleged involvement in a sex trafficking ring. On the other hand, Zoya's father was also linked to drug supply networks. During her stint so far, Zoya operated her husband's gang from different locations in North East Delhi and was said to be surrounded by armed henchmen who were loyalists of her gangster husband.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2025 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).