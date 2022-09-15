Lakhimpur Kheri, September 15: The post-mortem report of the two minor Dalit sisters who were found hanging from a tree, has confirmed rape and then strangulation which caused the death.

The report said that the bodies were hanged on the tree after their death. Lakhimpur Kheri: 2 Dalit Teenage Sisters Found Hanging From Tree; Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slam Yogi Adityanath Govt in Uttar Pradesh.

SP Lakhimpur Kheri Sanjeev Suman said that after the post-mortem and other formalities, the bodies have been handed over to the family. Cremation would take place under security later in the day. Security has also been beefed up in the district to prevent demonstrations and protests in the area.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2022 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).