Indore, February 18: In a chilling display of indifference, 24-year-old Piyush Dhamanodia, the prime suspect in the brutal murder of his MBA classmate and girlfriend, was seen smiling and smirking at media cameras on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. While being escorted by police for a crime scene recreation in the Dwarkapuri area, Dhamanodia appeared unfazed by the gravity of the charges against him. When questioned by reporters about his actions, he dismissively remarked, "Choro, jo ho gaya ho gaya" (Leave it, what has happened has happened), further horrifying onlookers and investigators alike.

When asked, “What happened? Why did you kill the girl? You were her lover, why did you hit her?" the accused replied, “Nothing happened, leave it. Nothing happened." As reporters continued pressing him, asking whether he felt any regret for his actions and reminding him that he had attacked “someone’s daughter," the accused again refused to express remorse. Instead, he said, “I will tell everyone… I will tell you. Time will come." Indore Necrophilia Horror: MBA Student Rapes Girlfriend’s Dead Body, Shares Intimate Videos in College Group; Arrested.

‘Choro, Jo Ho Gaya Ho Gaya’: Piyush Dhamanodia Smirks at Media

The horrific murder of a young woman in Indore by Piyush Dhamnotiya, strangling her for refusing intimacy, stabbing her, assaulting her lifeless body, & performing occult rituals, exposes the depths of depravity in our society. This MBA student, a supposed educated man,… pic.twitter.com/RRhTth3SWt — Sachin Singh (@SachSynapse) February 18, 2026

Piyush Dhamanodia Shows No Regret

Just listen to this shameless MBA guy Dhamnotiya. He demanded s£x but his girlfriend refused, saying she was unwell. Police claim he then assaulted her. After the assault, he tied her hands and feet with rope found in the house and blindfolded her telling her he had a "gift."… pic.twitter.com/n7Rp29BAsL — Rohitash Mahur ( Lodhi ) (@MahurRohitash) February 18, 2026

MBA Student Rapes Girlfriend’s Dead Body, Shares Intimate Videos in College Group

The case, which has shocked the city of Indore, began on February 13 when a foul smell led police to recover the naked body of a 24-year-old woman from a rented flat. Investigations revealed that the victim had been missing since February 11. Police allege that Dhamanodia, driven by suspicion that the victim was speaking to other men, strangled her with a rope on February 10. The accused reportedly stayed in the room with the corpse for some time, allegedly raping her body after the murder, before fleeing to Mumbai.

The ‘Black Magic’ and Occult Connection

Following the murder, Dhamanodia fled to the Panvel and Nalasopara areas of Mumbai. During his interrogation, he confessed to attempting to perform "tantric rituals" or black magic in an effort to communicate with the victim’s spirit. Items recovered from his possession included vermillion, bangles, and a scarf, which he claimed to have used after watching "how-to" videos online. Indore Shocker: Man Downloads and Shares Child Porn on Social Media Platforms, Arrested After US-Based Cyber Tipline Alerts Home Ministry.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Lalchandani stated that the accused claimed to be "mentally disturbed" and wanted to apologize to the victim’s spirit. However, investigators believe this may be a strategic attempt to feign insanity, noting that his actions—including circulating intimate photos of the victim in a college group to defame her after her death—indicate a calculated and malicious intent.

During the crime scene recreation on Wednesday, the Dwarkapuri police recovered several critical pieces of evidence, including the rope used in the strangulation and tape used to bind the victim. A knife and blood-stained cloth were also seized from the flat. SHO Manish Mishra confirmed that the accused demonstrated the sequence of events with a clinical lack of emotion.

The victim’s father has also leveled serious allegations against Dhamanodia, stating that the accused had been extorting money from his daughter using obscene photographs. He alleged that the murder was the culmination of long-term torture and harassment, fueled by the suspect's obsessive behavior.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Aaj Tak), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

