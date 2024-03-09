Patna, March 9: Union Home Minister (HM), Amit Shah, said on Saturday that the double engine government of Bihar would hang the land mafia upside down for grabbing the land of poor people in the state. While addressing a massive rally in Patna’s Paliganj area, HM Shah said, “When Lalu Prasad Yadav was the CM of Bihar, he was involved in the fodder scam and as the Railway Minister he was involved in the land-for-job scam. But now no one would be allowed to grab the land of the poor and the double engine government of Bihar will hang the land mafia upside down.”

He said that the Bihar government would form a committee to investigate the land grabbing cases and put the mafia behind bars soon. “Lalu Prasad Yadav has only one ambition in politics and that is to provide benefits to his family. He wants to make his son the CM of Bihar while Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son PM of the country. What good would such people do for the poor and Backward Classes,” Shah said. Home Minister Amit Shah Says World Has Taken Note of Development Under PM Narendra Modi in Ten Years.

HM Shah added that the Congress party had always objected to reservation for the Backward Classes. “Late PM Indira Gandhi had not allowed the implementation of the Mandal Commission report in the country. When the proposal for the Mandal Commission came in the Parliament, Rajiv Gandhi had given a two-hour-long speech against it. Now, the Congress and RJD are saying that they are the well-wishers of the Backward Classes. It was the BJP which had supported the Mandal Commission report in the Parliament,” he said.

HM Shah also said that only PM Narendra Modi had given benefits to the Backward Classes, the Extremely Backward Classes and the poor people of the country through the Ayushman card, Vishwakarma Yojana and by providing free food grain. He added that only PM Modi and the BJP could make the country prosperous. Bihar: Amit Shah Alleges Congress, RJD Did Nothing for Poor, Sonia Gandhi’s Only Goal Is to Make Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister.

“The BJP has made the commitment to remove poverty from the country and hence PM Modi should get a chance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” he said. “The RJD and the Congress are habitual scamsters. During the RJD’s tenure there was the fodder scam, uniform scam, scholarship scam, pipe scam, sand scam and land-for-job scam.

“During the Congress’ tenure there was the coal scam, 2G scam, the commonwealth scam and so on. “On the other hand there are no allegations of scam against PM Modi despite being in power as a CM and PM for so many years,” he said.

HM Shah said that PM Modi removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and made it an integral part of the country while the Congress allowed it. PM Modi did the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and Lalu Prasad Yadav had stopped the Ram Rath Yatra and arrested LK Advani, he reminded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2024 08:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).