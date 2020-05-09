Liquor Sale in Karnataka: Restaurants, Bars Open for Alcohol Sale After State Govt's Permit Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Owners Welcome Decision of Administration

Liquor sale in Karnataka. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Bengaluru, May 9: A day after the Karnataka government decided to allow pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants and lodges across the state to also sell liquor at retail prices from Saturday till May 17, restaurants and bars have opened for liquor sale in Shivamogga on Saturday. Owners have welcomed the decision of the state government stating that this would help them pay the rent and salaries of employees.

Welcoming the move, a bar owner of Shivamogga said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "There is no benefit to our business. We are only clearing existing stock." Another bar owner Venkatesh Babu said, "State government has told us to sell our stocks at maximum retail price (MRP), it is difficult for us to do as rent for the shop & salaries are very costly." Karnataka Allows Pubs, Bars, Restaurants to Also Sell Liquor From Saturday to Clear Old Stock of Alcohol.

Here's what bar owners say:

Earlier, Karnataka government has decided to allow pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants and lodges across the state to also sell liquor at retail prices from Saturday till May 17. The government, however, warned pubs, clubs, bar and restaurants that their licences would be cancelled in case they were caught serving liquor or beer on their premises to the customers.