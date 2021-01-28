Varanasi: Devotees take holy dip in Ganga river on the occasion of Paush Purnima.
Varanasi: Devotees take holy dip in Ganga river on the occasion of Paush Purnima. pic.twitter.com/9D5p5zBSHj— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2021
MC Managuli, JD(S) MLA from Sindagi Assembly passes away at a hospital in Bengaluru.
Karnataka: MC Managuli, JD(S) MLA from Sindagi Assembly passes away at a hospital in Bengaluru. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/VF27c4oPWy— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021
Delhi remains enveloped in a layer of fog; visuals from Punjabi Bagh. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a minimum temperature of 4°C and a maximum temperature of 21°C for today.
Delhi remains enveloped in a layer of fog; visuals from Punjabi Bagh.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a minimum temperature of 4°C and a maximum temperature of 21°C for today. pic.twitter.com/mFlM4zP9DT— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021
Mumbai, January 28: TikTok parent Bytedance Inc. has started large-scale layoffs in India, after the short-video platform, along with 58 other Chinese apps were permanently banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
Sourav Ganguly has been taken to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday after he complained of discomfort in his chest.
The government on Wednesday denounced the unprecedented violence at the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, saying, "it can't be condemned enough". In its first official reaction since the widespread clashes, the government also promised action against those responsible.
IT and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch virtual intelligence tool Tejas and 'Work from Anywhere' portal at an event on Thursday,
Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.