Mumbai, January 28: TikTok parent Bytedance Inc. has started large-scale layoffs in India, after the short-video platform, along with 58 other Chinese apps were permanently banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Sourav Ganguly has been taken to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday after he complained of discomfort in his chest.

The government on Wednesday denounced the unprecedented violence at the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, saying, "it can't be condemned enough". In its first official reaction since the widespread clashes, the government also promised action against those responsible.

IT and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch virtual intelligence tool Tejas and 'Work from Anywhere' portal at an event on Thursday,

