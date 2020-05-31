Lockdown 5.0 in UP: Staggered Office Timings, 12-Hour Markets, Religious Places to Open; What's Allowed and Prohibited

National highways vacated amid lockdown (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lucknow, May 31: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday issued the guidelines for lockdown 5.0 or the fifth phase of lockdown to contain COVID-19 transmission. In accordance to the recommendations made by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the state has permitted greater relaxations - which is part of the Centre's "Unlock 1" strategy. Here is what will remain allowed and prohibited in the state till June 30.

The lockdown in containment zones will continue till the end of June, said UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi. Religious places, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls will reopen from June 8. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.

All Government offices will operate with 100 percent workforce. Staggered timings will be followed- 9 am to 5 pm, 10 am to 6 pm and 11 am to 7 pm, Awanish Awasthi announced.

All markets will remain open for a 12-hour period per day - from 9 am to 9 pm. Super markets are allowed to open with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures. Weekly markets would be allowed in rural areas.

"Prohibition on entry of people from containment zones/hotspot areas in Delhi to Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad will remain," the UP Additional Chief Secretary clarified.

State buses will be allowed to operate on the condition that only passengers according to the seating capacity of the buses will travel. Passengers cannot commute while standing in the bus, said Awasthi. In other words, the bus conductors will not permit the entry of commuters if the seating capacity is filled.

Salons and beauty parlours are also allowed to remain open with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures. Staff working at salons/beauty parlours should wear face shields and gloves during their working hours.

Uttar Pradesh, one of the relatively-less affected states, has a total of 2,834 active cases so far. Over 4,400 patients were discharged in the state after the onset of disease in March, and 201 succumbed to death.