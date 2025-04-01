Jaipur, April 1: Starting April 1, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Rajasthan has been reduced to Rs 1,790, down from the previous Rs 1,830.50. However, there is no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders, which will continue to be available at Rs 806.50. The Oil marketing companies have announced a Rs 40.50 reduction in the price of commercial LPG cylinders. This follows a Rs 7 decrease in February and a Rs 62 hike in December. The new rate in Delhi is Rs 1,762, while in Jaipur, it is Rs 1,790.

According to Deepak Gehlot, State President of the Rajasthan LPG Distributors Association, commercial gas prices saw an increase of Rs 6 in March, while there were reduction of Rs 14.50 in January and Rs 6 in February. Domestic consumers can breathe easy as there has been no change in household LPG prices. In Rajasthan, a domestic LPG cylinder remains priced at Rs 806.50. For BPL and Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries, the subsidized rate remains Rs 450 due to state government subsidies. LPG Cylinder Price Cut: Oil Marketing Companies Reduce Commercial Cylinder Prices by INR 41, Domestic Rates Remain Unchanged.

The reduction in commercial gas cylinder prices is expected to benefit hotels, restaurants, small shopkeepers, and confectioners who rely on LPG. Businesses will receive some relief after the new LPG rates have been implemented in the state, though prices may vary across states due to taxation and transportation costs. LPG Cylinder Price Cut: 19-Kg Commercial Cylinder Prices Reduced by INR 41, Effective from April 1.

BJP promised LPG cylinder delivery at Rs 450 ahead of the Assembly elections in 2023. Soon after coming to power, the Rajasthan government introduced a new benefit for families under the National Food Security Scheme (NFSA). Through this initiative, eligible families will be able to obtain LPG gas cylinders for just Rs 450. To access this benefit, it was made mandatory to get the Aadhaar card of all family members linked with the NFSA ration card, along with their LPG IDs. According to the guidelines of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, every family was entitled to a cylinder at a subsidised rate every month.

