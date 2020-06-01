LPG Cylinder Price Hiked Across India, Domestic Gas to Cost Rs 593 per Cylinder in Delhi, Rs 590.50 in Mumbai; Check Rates in Metro Cities

LPG Cylinders | Representative Image | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 1: The price of non-subsidized liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder was hiked across India on Monday, on the first day of Unlock 1. In Delhi and Mumbai, per 14 kg Indane gas cylinder witnessed a hike of Rs 11.50. Chennai saw a hike of Rs 37 while Kolkata witnessed an increase of Rs 31.50. With the latest hike in the LPG rates across metro cities, a 14 kg cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 593 while that in Mumbai will cost Rs 590.50. The hike is effective from June 1, 2020 in all the metro cities.

In Kolkata, the price of 14 kg Indane gas in Kolkata has been increased to Rs 616.00 while in in Chennai, a cylinder will cost Rs 606.50. Indane is one of the largest packed-LPG brands in the world. In Delhi, the Retail Selling Price (RSP) of LPG for the month of May 2020 was reduced from Rs 744 to Rs 581.50 per cylinder for all consumers in line with a drop in international prices.

The IOC said that this hike won't affect Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries because they are "covered under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and are entitled to a free cylinder till June 30th." India's Fuel Consumption Dips 46 Per Cent in April; Expected to Rebound in May.

Here's the tweet:

Prices of non-subsidised 14 kg Indane gas in metros, applicable from today: In Delhi price rises to Rs 593.00 (increase by Rs 11.50/cylinder), in Kolkata - Rs 616.00 (increase by Rs 31.50), in Mumbai - Rs 590.50 (increase by Rs 11.50), in Chennai - Rs 606.50 (increase by Rs 37). pic.twitter.com/wn4hO4h8Rv — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) mentioned on its website that for the month of June 2020, there has been an increase in international prices of LPG. Due to the increase in the prices in the international market, the RSP of LPG in Delhi market will be increased by Rs 11.50 per cylinder. Before the hike in the prices, the LPG rates were cut for three months on run owing to global prices.