Kollam, November 24: In a shocking incident in Kerala, a man allegedly killed his wife with an LPG cylinder. The unfortunate incident occurred after the accused hit his wife with an LPG cylinder at Mangad in Kollam in the early hours of Monday, November 24. The deceased woman was later identified as Kavitha (45), a resident near Apollo Junction, Karicode, Mangad.

After the incident came to light, the police arrested the accused, Madhusudhanan Pillai, for killing his wife, reports PTI. During preliminary investigation, cops found that Pillai attacked his wife with the LPG cylinder following a quarrel at their house around midnight. The alleged incident took place at around 12.30 AM on Monday, November 24, when the accused hit his wife multiple times on her head with a gas cylinder. Kerala Shocker: Mother Ends Life After Killing Differently Abled Daughter in Malappuram District.

As per the report, the couple's daughter was present in the house at the time of the incident and witnessed the attack. The incident came to light when neighbours rushed to the house after hearing loud noises and quickly alerted the police. When cops reached the spot, they found Kavitha lying unconscious in the hall. Later, a doctor visited the crime scene and confirmed Kavitha's death.

The police registered a murder case and arrested Pillai, who was later shifted to the Kilikkollur police station. Meanwhile, the police have shifted Kavitha's body to a government hospital for a postmortem.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

