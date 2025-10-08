Jaipur, October 8: A truck carrying LPG cylinders caught fire following a collision with a tanker on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Tuesday night, police said, adding that one person was killed in the accident. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma termed the fire incident on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway as extremely tragic and promised all assistance to those affected. "The fire that broke out in a truck carrying gas cylinders on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway, in the Mozmabad police station area of Jaipur Rural, is an extremely tragic incident," he said in his late-night X post.

The CM further said that the fire brigade and disaster management were engaged in relief and rescue operations. "Fire brigade and disaster management teams are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations at the site. The district administration has been instructed to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and to provide all possible assistance to those affected. I pray to God for the safety and well-being of all citizens impacted by this heart-wrenching incident," said the CM. Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Accident: Truck Carrying LPG Cylinders Catches Fire After Collision With Tanker in Dudu; 1 Dead, Several Injured (Watch Video).

On Tuesday night, a chemical tanker collided with a truck loaded with LPG cylinders on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway, near Mokhampura in the Dudu area of Jaipur. The collision triggered a massive fire in the tanker’s cabin, which was filled with flammable chemicals, resulting in a series of powerful explosions as the gas cylinders ignited. More than 100 cylinders exploded one after another, with some landing in nearby fields as far as 500 meters away. The deafening blasts were reportedly heard up to 10 kilometres away. The explosions continued intermittently for nearly two hours.

Tragically, one person was burned alive in the accident. Twelve fire engines worked for over three hours to bring the blaze under control. The truck was carrying approximately 330 cylinders at the time of the collision. According to an eyewitness, the tanker driver appeared to lose control after spotting an RTO vehicle and swerved toward a roadside dhaba, where he crashed into the parked gas truck. The fire also spread to five nearby vehicles, engulfing them in flames.

In the aftermath, traffic on both sides of the highway was halted, causing major disruption. The highway was reopened to traffic around 4.30 a.m. on Wednesday, after being closed for more than six hours. This truck carrying LPG cylinders was parked near the Sawarda culvert on the highway when a speeding chemical tanker crashed into it. The collision sparked an immediate fire, and the cylinders began exploding rapidly. The blasts triggered chaos and panic in the surrounding area. West Bengal Road Accident: 4 Dead, 3 Injured After Car Plunges Into 50-Foot-Deep Ditch in Kalimpong.

Truck Carrying LPG Cylinders Catches Fire After Collision With Tanker

#BREAKING: Major accident near Maujumabad Dudu on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway where a truck with many LPG Gas Cylinders overturned. Many loud explosions heard in the area one after another. Many other vehicles also impacted. Traffic on highway stopped. Rescue Ops are underway. pic.twitter.com/wqCd5sHL2a — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 7, 2025

#WATCH | A massive fire broke out near the Sawarda culvert in the Mauzamabad area on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, after a vehicle allegedly hit a truck loaded with gas cylinders. pic.twitter.com/eHLiCfujbu — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

VIDEO | A truck carrying LPG cylinders caught fire following a collision with a tanker on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Tuesday night. Deputy CM Premchand Bairwa (@DrPremBairwa) said, "A truck hit a stationary vehicle. The situation is under control now. One casualty has been… pic.twitter.com/nHzKbyK7OM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2025

Visuals of LPG Cylinders After Fire Was Brought Under Control

Dudu, Rajasthan: Visuals of LPG cylinders after the fire was brought under control on the Jaipur–Ajmer Highway. The blaze broke out when a truck carrying the cylinders collided with another vehicle pic.twitter.com/QDhfHA7JQF — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2025

Truck driver Shahrukh, who survived the incident, said, “My truck was completely destroyed in the fire. The chemical tanker driver saw the RTO vehicle and, trying to avoid it, swerved toward the dhaba. That’s when he collided with my truck.” Following the accident, police diverted traffic to ease congestion on the busy Jaipur–Ajmer route. Vehicles travelling from Kishangarh to Jaipur were rerouted via Rupangarh, while those heading from Jaipur to Ajmer were diverted through the 200-foot bypass to Tonk Road.

The highway, which had been closed since 10 p.m. Tuesday, was finally reopened in both directions around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday by the Jaipur District Collector. The body of a person who was burned alive was sent to SMS Hospital. SMS Hospital Superintendent Dr Mrinal Joshi said that the identity of the body will be clear only after the FSL-DNA test.

