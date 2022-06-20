Bhopal, June 20: A woman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly murdering her husband with the help of her friend in Satna. As per the report by TOI, the duo had killed the man around 8 months ago in Usraha Tola village. However, the remains of the body were recovered 3 days ago.

As per the reports, locals of the village spotted the skeleton tied to stones using iron wire in a well on the outskirts. Police identified the deceased with the help of the remains of the clothes that were on the skeleton. The deceased was identified as Shivkumar Kushwaha. His wife filed a missing complaint 2 months after Kushwaha went missing. Telangana Shocker: Woman Kills Husband for Lover in Siddipet Only 36 Days After Marriage.

Reportedly, the call records of the deceased’s wife also led to suspicion following which cops called her for interrogation. During questioning, she confessed to killing Kushwaha with the help of her friend, Kailash Kushwaha. The duo had attacked the deceased with sticks and later strangulated him to death. Thereafter both tied stones to the body and threw it inside the well, said police.

