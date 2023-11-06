Ujjain, November 6: A villager attacked a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) minister contesting in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 while campaigning in Shivpuri. The attacker, Ram Prasad, bit the minister’s thumb and also clashed with his security staff. According to a report by the Times of India, BJP leader Suresh Dhakad refrained from taking any legal action against the assailant, Ram Prasad, who might be suffering from a mental disorder.

The incident occurred when the villagers of Sakatpur in Rathkheda Pohri confronted Dhakad, who is seeking re-election in Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday. They accused him of being absent for five years after winning the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, as per an ETV Bharat report. They also expressed their grievances about the lack of proper schools in their area to the leader. The BJP leader told them that they should elect him as an MLA again and he would address their concerns. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Rebels Not Main Problem for BJP, but Anger of Party’s Ground Workers.

The incident left the BJP minister with a bandaged thumb as he continued his poll campaigning. The assailant was handed over to the police by the supporters of Dhakad. The BJP leader, however, declined to take any legal action against the perpetrator. The villagers believe that Prasad might have mental health issues.

A Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist, Dhakad joined the Bharatiya Janata Party along with 21 other MLAs who resigned from the Congress in 2020. He won the 2020 state Assembly by-election by defeating Kailash Kushwah of BSP with 22654 votes and returned to the state Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: 41 New Faces, Five BJP Turncoats in Congress Second List of 85 Candidates for MP Polls.

Another BJP candidate, Ramesh Khatik, also faced the wrath of the villagers in the Karaira assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh. The locals questioned him during his election campaign. They said that he only showed up during the polls and vanished later.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2023 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).