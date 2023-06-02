Ganga Jamuna School in Damoh makes the 'dupatta' or scarf an optional part of the school uniform for girls students. This follows a controversy that started over alleged posters that showed schoolgirls, irrespective of their religions, from the school wearing the hijab. Posters featuring deserving pupils in the private school began doing rounds online on May 31. The fact that all of the female students depicted in these ads were donning hijabs was surprising. It caused controversy since some of these females were Jains and Hindus. Action Will Be Taken on the Issue: Minister of School Education Bhopal Inder Singh Parmar on Damoh Hijab Controversy.

Ganga Jamuna School Makes Scarf an Optional Part of School Uniform

Madhya Pradesh | Ganga Jamuna School in Damoh makes the 'dupatta' or scarf an optional part of the school uniform for girls students. This comes in the wake of a row that erupted over purported posters showing girls of the school wearing Hijab. pic.twitter.com/eAT4z0kmXR — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 2, 2023

