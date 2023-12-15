Bhopal, December 15: A 22-year-old woman was shot dead in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, police said, adding that the accused person was arrested on Friday. According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday night when the victim, identified as Kajal Sahu, was returning home from Jabalpur.

As the victim stepped out of the Narsinghpur railway station, she was shot, the police said. Locals rushed Sahu to a nearby hospital but she succumbed to her injuries shortly. Murder Caught on Camera in Madhya Pradesh: Man Shoots 20-Year-Old Woman to Death During Night Walk in Jabalpur, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

CCTV Footage: Man shoots a 20-year-old woman to death during nighttime stroll In MP's Jabalpur, reasons unknown pic.twitter.com/bUk4Z860BN — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 15, 2023

The incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the railway station. Upon receiving the information, the police swing into action and arrested the accused, identified as Devendra Patel, on Friday.

Although preliminary investigation suggestss that the victim and the accused were in relationship for the couple of yearse, probe into the case was still underway. SDOP Bhavna Maravi told reporters that the accused was being interrogated. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Killed by Live-In Partner in Indore for Refusing Sex, Accused Arrested.

On Friday, the victim's family and villagers staged a protest at the Narsinghpur highway and demanded stringent punishment to the accused. The family further claimed that the accused had been harassing her for two years.

