In a disturbing video that has surfaced on social media, a man shot dead a 20-year-old woman during night walk in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur. The video of the horrific incident has gone viral on social media. The reasons for the crime are still unknown. The matter came to light through CCTV footage. The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Kajal Sahu, who was a resident of Gotegaon and she was employed in Jabalpur. In the video, a man can be seen walking next to the woman. After a few minutes, when both exited the camera’s range of view, the accused shot the woman and fled the spot. Horrific Murder Caught on Camera in Delhi: Teenager Stabs 17-Year-Old Boy to Death 60 Times Over Money for Biryani, Dances Next to Body; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Murder in Jabalpur

CCTV Footage: Man shoots a 20-year-old woman to death during nighttime stroll In MP's Jabalpur, reasons unknown pic.twitter.com/bUk4Z860BN — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 15, 2023

