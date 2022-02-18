Surat, February 18: Two men have been charged with raping a 15-year-old several times within the past four months after becoming friends with her in Puna area of the city. One of the accused, 35-year-old Yusuf Sheikh, has been arrested, but the other accused, Ajay Soni (23), is yet to be arrested.

As per the report published in Times of India, the police took action after the girl's father filed a complaint with the Puna police station on Wednesday. Both accused, who live in the same locality as the girl, have been charged with rape and under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The girl's father, a blacksmith, filed a complaint alleging that his daughter began communicating with Ajay in November last year. Their friendship developed and she started meeting Ajay secretly. Kolkata Shocker: Minor Alleges Rape in Anandapur; Two Arrested.

Eventually, their friendship developed, and the girl began meeting Ajay secretly. Taking advantage of this, the accused allegedly raped the girl multiple times in and around the city. The girl's father also claims that Ajay threatened to kill his daughter if she told anyone about their relationship. The girl avoided Ajay and did not tell her parents anything, according to the complaint. The girl broke up with Ajay and subsequently met his friend Yusuf. The two became friends and started going out together. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 2 Held for Kidnap, Rape and Murder of 6-Year-Old Minor Girl in Awagarh.

In the meantime, the girl's father noticed a change in her behaviour and asked her if she was having a problem. This led the girl to tell him about Ajay and Yusuf. Following this, the father lodged a complaint with the police and Yusuf was later arrested. According to the police, Ajay was on the run after learning of Yusuf's arrest.

