Chennai, February 18: A man murdered his son-in-law and later burned his body, upset that the youth was a thief and drunkard, at Thirukazhukundram in Chengalpet district on Tuesday night.

Police said the deceased Magbool Dawalsaheb Mulla, 22, of Belagavi had married R Nishanthini, 22, against the wishes of her father S Rajendran, 52, foreman at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam.

On Tuesday night, Rajendran had visited Maqbool, who was alone at a friend's place, and fed him sedative-laced food. He then slit Maqbool's throat and set the body on fire. Maqbool's friend discovered the charred body when he returned to the room late at night, according to a report in Times of India.

Police on Wednesday arrested Rajendran, who initially tried to spread the story that Magbool may have been electrocuted.

The couple had eloped eight months ago after meeting on social media. Nishanthini went to Belagavi telling her parents she was going on a tour with friends and got married to Maqbool. Her father tried to get her to return home, but she refused. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 2 Held for Kidnap, Rape and Murder of 6-Year-Old Minor Girl in Awagarh

But within two months of marriage, the couple struggled to make ends meet, as neither had a job. Nishanthini called up her father and asked him for help. Moved by his daughter's plight, he asked the couple to come home.Rajendran rented an apartment for them near his house in December last year and got Maqbool a job in a private company. Maqbool met a few men from Bihar at his workplace and hung out with them. Gujarat Shocker: Two Men Booked For Raping Minor Multiple Times in Surat

Police said Rajendran told them that within a couple of weeks Maqbool and his new friends stole some scrap from the apartment premises Rajendran apologised to the residents and compensated them so that they would not complain to the police.

An investigating officer quoted Rajendran as saying his son-in-law continued to drink and steal things despite his warning.

A few days ago Rajendran's wife fell ill and was hospitalised. His daughter went to look after her mother and he decided to murder his son-in-law.

