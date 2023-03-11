Mumbai, March 11: In a shocking incident, a girl who went to doctors after complaining of stomach pain was found pregnant in Chandrapur of Maharashtra. The girl, a class 9 student of a school here, has been named as the suspected victim. The minor girl's mother approached the police station after learning of the pregnancy and filed a complaint. Delhi: 'Tantrik' Booked for Repeatedly Raping, Impregnating Minor Girl.

According to the media reports, the victim, a resident of Pombhurna, suddenly began complaining of stomach pain. After enduring pain for some time, her mother took the girl to the doctor. The doctors started examining her and found out that the girl was in fact pregnant. The results of the doctor's examination shocked the mother. Following this, she lodged a police complaint. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Rapes, Impregnates Minor Girl in Nikol On Promise to Marry Her, Arrested.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the police quizzed the girl. During the conversation, the minor girl told the police that she and a youth from the village had a physical relationship. Following the victim's statement, the police rushed to the village and picked up the youth, identified as Lokesh Chudri (19) of the same village. He has booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act.

