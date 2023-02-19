A Tantrik has been accused of allegedly raping a minor girl on several occasions and impregnating her. The police on Sunday said that the victim's mother took her to quack for exorcism. He repeatedly raped the minor and impregnated her. The girl is 2 months pregnant, the report said. A case has been registered under POCSO Act and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. Delhi Shocker: Minor Girl Raped, Impregnated by 'Tantrik' on Pretext of Exorcism in Baba Haridas Nagar, Accused Absconding.

'Tantrik' Booked for Raping Minor:

