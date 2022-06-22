Mumbai, June 22: Amid the massive political upheaval in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tested Covid-19 positive here on Wednesday afternoon.

State Congress President Nana Patole confirmed the developments though there was no comment from the CM Office. The development came hours after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tested Corona positive this morning.

While the Governor has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment, the CM decided to conduct a 'virtual cabinet' meeting this afternoon. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says State Congress Observer Kamal Nath.

After the huge power-game unleashed with the rebellion by Sena Minister Eknath Shinde, a few ministers and around three-dozen plus MLAs, the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress are engaged in a massive fire-fighting operation to save the government.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2022 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).