Maharashtra: 'Godman' Held for Raping Woman, Molesting Minor Sisters on Pretext of Conducting Ritual in their House

Pune, February 25: A "godman" was arrested for allegedly raping a woman and molesting her four sisters, including two minors, on the pretext of conducting a ritual to help them conceive and find a "hidden treasure" in their house in Pimpri-Chindwad here, police said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint lodged on Monday, the alleged abuse took place between January and February 2019, a senior official said. The accused Somnath Chavan (32) told the 22-year-old complainant that someone had performed black magic on her family to prevent the sisters from conceiving, she said. Maharashtra Horror: Woman College Teacher Set Ablaze by Her Stalker, Critical.

"Chavan also told them that one of the sisters was in danger and he could save her by conducting a ritual and would also help them find a hidden treasure in their house," she said. The accused also allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh to conduct the "special ritual", the official said.

As per preliminary information, the accused allegedly raped the complainant and molested her sisters from time to time, she said. The accused even threatened to kill the victims' parents if they complained about the abuse, the official said, adding that Chavan even had a fake wedding with one of the victims.

The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act of 2013.