Maharashtra Horror: Woman College Teacher Set Ablaze by Her Stalker, Critical

Wardha/Nagpur/Mumbai, February 3: A 25-year-old woman teacher was set ablaze by her stalker, a married man, on Monday morning in Maharashtra's Wardha district, sparking an outrage with the state home minister announcing that the case will be tried in a fast track court.

The victim, Ankita Pisudde, suffered 40 per cent burns and inhalation injuries, a Wardha police official said, adding that the woman was admitted in a hospital in Nagpur, about 75 kms from Wardha, in a critical condition. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Naked, Burnt Body of Woman Found Near Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich District.

The accused Vikesh Nagrale (27), who was the victim's friend till two years back before she severed ties with him, has been arrested, the official said.

Vardha superintendent of police Basavaraj Teli said it seems to be the case of unrequited love by the accused.

The incident occurred around 7.15 am after the woman alighted from a state transport bus in Hinganghat town and was heading towards her college. She is a resident of Daroda village.

"At that time, Nagrale accosted her. He then took out petrol from his two-wheeler and set her ablaze before running away from the spot," said Hinganghat police station inspector Satyaveer Bandiwar.

He said some passers-by poured water on the woman and rushed her to a nearby primary health centre from where she was shifted to Orange City Hospital in Nagpur. "She has suffered 40 per cent burns," the official added.

Meanwhile, some eye-witnesses claimed Nagrale was accompanied by his friend.

At a health bulletin issued at 5 pm, the hospital said the woman suffered 35-40% grade III deep dermal burns with respiratory distress, and her condition is critical.

"Alleged history of throwing/splash of inflammable material followed by thermal burn by some person. Deep Burn injuries over Scalp, face, right upper limb, left hand, upper back, full neck with bilateral eye injury with inhalational injury.

"In view of inhalational injury & respiratory distress; emergency tracheotomy was also done along with burn dressing, escharectomy and debridement," it said. The woman is admitted in the CCU of the hospital.

"She suffered 35-40% Grade III deep dermal burns with respiratory distress and inhalational injury with Ocular involvement and related complications," it stated. Nagrale, who fled the scene of crime, was nabbed from Takalghat village and charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, the SP said.

Bandiwar said the accused was a friend of the victim till two years ago, but she broke ties with him due to his "irrational behaviour". "Nagrale, also from Daroda village, is a married man and has a seven-month-old son. He works at a firm in Balharshah. He used to stalk the woman. He had even tried to commit suicide last year, though no complaint was lodged at that time," the official said. Bihar Horror: Half-Burnt Body of Woman Found in Warisnagar Area of Samastipur.

The woman's cousin Shubham Pisudde told PTI that Nagrale had been harassing her for the last many years despite repeated warnings. "Her marriage was broken last year due to Nagrale," he said. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told reporters in Mumbai that the case will be tried in a fast track court.

He said the woman was injured in the "acid attack". "The Hinganghat incident wherein a woman was attacked with acid is a serious matter. The accused Nagrale has been arrested. He will get the strictest punishment," he said.

The case will be tried in a fast track court to ensure speedy conviction of the accused, he added.