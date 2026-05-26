Maharashtra Groom’s Family Gifts INR 1 Lakh Accident Insurance Cover to Entire Village of 3,465 Residents

In a unique departure from traditional wedding festivities, a groom and his family in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region have provided a comprehensive social security safety net to their entire village. Following his wedding on May 20, Siddheshwar Pethkar and his family gifted a INR 1 lakh accidental insurance cover to all 3,465 residents of Bahadarpura village, located in the Kandhar taluka about 55 kilometers southeast of Nanded.

The initiative cumulative translates into a total group accident insurance cover worth INR 34.6 crore. Rather than distributing conventional return gifts, sweets, or souvenirs, the Pethkar family purchased a group accident policy under the name of the local gram panchayat. To ensure that every single resident was included without administrative delays, the family compiled and submitted the village voters' list directly to the insurance provider, removing individual paperwork hurdles for the beneficiaries. Maharashtra Bride Marries Another Man As Drunk Groom Reaches Wedding Venue 4 Hours Late.

The insurance policy will remain valid for one year, and discussions regarding its potential future renewal are expected at a later stage. While the family has chosen to keep the exact premium amount confidential, they emphasized that the gesture was aimed at offering substantive security to an area prone to unmitigated rural hazards. "In our culture, charity is not announced from rooftops," groom Siddheshwar Pethkar stated, explaining the low-profile nature of the initiative. "We aren't looking for applause. Blessings are enough."

The regional context of Nanded heavily influenced the family's decision. Agricultural communities in the area regularly experience unforeseen losses from incidents like snake bites, lightning strikes, and severe farming accidents, which often leave uninsured families financially devastated. "Our joy had to travel beyond our home," said Anup Pethkar, the groom’s elder brother. "Villages around Nanded see accidental deaths far too often. We wanted this wedding to leave behind protection, not just memories." ‘Love Is in the Air,’ Couple’s Pre-Wedding Photoshoot on a Space Net Above Duke’s Nose Highline in Maharashtra Will Give Acrophobias Chills Down the Spine (Watch Videos).

Groom’s Family Provides Accident Cover to All 3,465 Village Residents

A #wedding in Bahadarpura village of #Kandhar tehsil in #Maharashtra’s Nanded district has grabbed attention after groom Siddheshwar Pethkar and his family gifted accident insurance coverage worth Rs 1 lakh each to all 3,465 villagers. The initiative, announced during the wedding… pic.twitter.com/FOZGblLtGY — News9 (@News9Tweets) May 26, 2026

The gesture quickly became the talk of the taluka, transforming what was already a large celebration—attended by roughly 4,500 guests—into a collective community asset. Local residents expressed deep appreciation for the unprecedented move, noting that it provides a tangible safety cushion for families who otherwise lacked insurance coverage. "It felt like the entire village received a protective shawl as shagun. No one here had seen a wedding gift like this," Mohan Shekapure, a resident of Bahadarpura, noted. Local authorities have also lauded the model as an exemplary civic action. Bahadarpura Sarpanch Baliram Pethkar characterized the initiative as a potential first for the region, highlighting how a private family celebration was successfully leveraged to solve a broader community vulnerability.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).