Nagpur, April 30: Marriage is an occasion to celebrate, dance and make merry. But a groom and his relatives in went a bit overboard with the dancing part and reached the wedding venue four hours after the scheduled ‘mahurat’.

This delay created a lot of rancour so much so that the two parties even got embroiled in verbal and physical altercation. An infuriated bride’s father then got his daughter married to a relative instead of the groom, reported TOI.

Feeling hurt and to settle scores, the groom’s side from Kandari village of the same district, searched for another match and got him married within 24 hours with full pomp and show. This incident, which happened on April 22, has become a talking point in Vidarbha. Madhya Pradesh: Mother of 7 Children Elopes With 20-Year-Old Farm Labourer; Husband Approaches Police

The Gawai family said that the groom (Pawar family which hails from Kandari village of Sindkhed Raja tehsil) failed to heed to their repeated requests to honour the ‘mahurat’. “The marriage ‘muhurat’ was 4pm. The groom, his friends and family members kept dancing to the tunes of a loud DJ for more than 5 hours. Later, they created a scene at the marriage venue. We decided not to marry our daughter into such a family,” said the father.

A local teacher, who is also the Malkapur Pangra village peace committee president, intervened to stop the fight. “People from both the parties who started the assault apologized later. But, the bride’s parents refused to marry off their daughter. So, the marriage could not happen,” the teacher said. Chhattisgarh: Disappointed After ‘Ladoos’ Not Served, Groom’s Family Halts Wedding in Mungeli

When the groom and his family went away, the bride’s father selected an eligible bachelor from among their relatives and married off his daughter late on April 22 itself.

The news of the marriage reached the Pawars in no time. When they came to know about it, senior members from the family returned to Malkapur Kandri on April 23 and asked the Gawais to explain their decision. The village peace committee intervened once again and asked the Gawais to return the gold and sarees the Pawars had presented to the bride. A compromise was reached and the Pawars left with with the valuables.

Their unceremonious turning away didn’t go down well with the Pawars, who too searched for a girl from nearby Deulgaon Kohdi village (from one their distant relatives’ family) and got their son married within 24 hours.

“They performed the marriage on April 24 early morning. The matter ended peacefully,” said the peace committee member.

The villagers were not ready to share the identities (barring the surname) of the dissenting families with the media as it would bring both the families and villages, a bad name.

“The incident is unfortunate . Dancing on DJ has become a fashion these days. Both sides were aggressive and regretted later. But, the damage could not be undone,” said the village peace committee chief.

