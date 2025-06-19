A couple’s pre-wedding photoshoot has reached new heights! A slackliner athlete, Onkar Padval, was captured in a mesmerising photoshoot with his soon-to-be bride, Asmita Ghojage. However, the photoshoot setting will give acrophobias chills down the spine. The viral Instagram reel shows the couple posing on a space net above Duke’s Nose Highline, a prominent cliff in Khandala, near Lonavala, Maharashtra. Love was seen filled in the air as the bride was captured calmly posing on the space net, while Onkar performed a few stunts before joining her for the dreamy photos. The preparations made before the shot were also shared to showcase how it was performed under strict supervision. The caption of the viral video read, “Love, suspended. India’s first pre-wedding on a space net above a highline at Duke’s Nose!” Work From Cliffside! Viral Video of UK Man Taking WFH Into New Heights Is Jaw-Dropping.

Couple’s Pre-Wedding Photoshoot on a Space Net

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saurabh Sharad Bhattikar (@saoorabh)

How the Preparations Were Made For the Viral Photoshoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Vartak 🇮🇳 (@rooclimbslack)

