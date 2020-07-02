Maharashtra, July 2: Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar informed that the situation in the state is such that they will have to take loan next to pay next month salaries of government employees."Except for 3-4 departments, expenses have been cut in other departments," he said.

The Minister further mentioned that the state has not received any fund from the Centre. "If some leader says that we have received fund then he is betraying the state. However, there is no cash crunch for handling COVID-19 situation in the state." No Community Spread in Maharashtra, Says Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Maharashtra is one of the worst affected in the coronavirus pandemic with a total of 1.8 lakh cases and 8053 deaths so far. On Wednesday, Maharashtra witnessed the biggest single-day high in novel coronavirus cases. Inspite of the tremendous rise in the numbers, Health Minister Rajesh Tope clarified that there is no community transmission in the state.

Tope further informed that both the medicines, Remdesivir and Favipiravir would be available in all the districts in the coming two days. "We are ensuring that it is not available for rich and influential people only. It will be available for all," he said.

