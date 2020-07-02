Mumbai, July 2: Even as the daily number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases is on the increase, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope insisted there is no community spread in the state. Speaking to media, Rajesh Tope said over 93,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Maharashtra and positive cases are linked to those who are either under quarantine or have come in contact with infected persons. Coronavirus Spike Likely in July-August, Striving to Restrict Fatality Rate, Says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

"Most of the cases which are coming positive are of the people who are either under institutional quarantine, home quarantine or with some contact history. So, there's no community spread in the state as of now," Tope asserted. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in the country. The state has so far recorded 1,80,298 cases, including 8,053 deaths. It saw 5,537 new cases and 198 more deaths on Wednesday. Maharashtra Takes Control of 80% of Private Hospital Beds Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Fixes Rates For Various Treatments.

According to the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, 93,154 people have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra so far. Tope further said the Maharashtra government will provide Remdesivir and Favipiravir drug to all. "Both the medicines, Remdesivir and Favipiravir will be available in all the districts in the coming two days. We are ensuring that it is not available for rich and influential people only. It will be available for all," he said.

"Plasma therapy is still a very effective way of treatment, 9 out of 10 patients are getting better through this treatment," the health minister added. Of the latest fatalities in Maharashtra, Mumbai alone notched 75 deaths - pulling up the city death toll to 4,631, while the number of COVID-19 positive patients here shot up by 1,487 cases to touch 79,145.

