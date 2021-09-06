Mumbai, September 6: In a shocking incident, a dead body of a woman was spotted by the locals in Gandhari area of Kalyan in Maharashtra, according to reports. Following which the locals informed the Khadakpada police about the same. Reports inform that the body of the deceased woman, identified as Laxmi Mohite, has been to Rukminibai hospital for post mortem. An investigation in the matter has been launched. Meanwhile, the police reportedly suspect that Mohite's husband is behind her murder. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Kills Girlfriend Over Suspicion of Affair in Palghar, Held.

According to the report, the deceased, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly stoned to death. She used work as a housemaid in Gandhari area of the city. Mohite was a resident of Sawad village area in Bhiwandi, as reported by the Times of India. The police have launched an investigation in the matter, suspecting her husband, identified as Jarnadan Mohite who has been missing from the scene ,to be the murderer several teams have been formed to trace him down. Maharashtra Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Killed for Objecting 'Mad' Remark in Pune; Two Arrested.

Ashok Pawar, a senior police inspector of Khadakpada police station, told the Times of India "We suspect that Lakshmi was killed by her husband Jarnadan Mohite who is missing after the incident and several teams are formed to nab him." A similar incident was reported from Pune in Maharashtra a few days back where a man allegedly killed his 20-year-old wife for giving birth to a girl child. He reportedly strangulated the woman while she was asleep.

