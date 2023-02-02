Mumbai, February 2: A strange incident has come to light where a man was killed after he fell down a hill slope while trying to dispose of a dead body of a friend he allegedly killed along with another aide. The shocking incident took place at Amboli Ghat in Sawantwadi of Sindhudurg. The police said that the aide who helped the man to dump the dead body had a miraculous escape. Maharashtra Shocker: Watchman Kidnaps, Kills Seven-Year-Old Boy Over Dispute With His Mother in Kalyan, Body Found in Swimming Pool (Watch Video).

The three men in question are residents of Karad in Satara district, the Times of India reported. The man who died after falling off a cliff was identified as Bhauso Mane, while his aide is named Tushar Pawar (28). The duo travelled over 400 kilometers to Amboli Ghat in a car to dump the body of Sushant Khillare (30). The report said that the duo killed Khillare after a dispute over money.

The horror unfolded when Mane lost balance while throwing the dead body off a hill slope and fell down along with it. The man died on the spot. Pawar, who survived the incident, went to a nearby temple and informed his family of the events that transpired. The locals spotted one of the dead bodies and alerted the police on Tuesday. While searching the area, cops found the two bodies about 10 feet from each other, 150ft downhill.

