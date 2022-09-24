Thane, Sep 24: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her live-in partner, who was nabbed while transporting the body in an ambulance in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The police have arrested Saddam Sharif Sayyed (30), a resident of Kalyan, for allegedly killing his girlfriend Kavita Ramappa Madar (24), inspector Chetan Kakade of Bhiwandi town police station said.

The incident took place around 4 am on Thursday when the accused allegedly strangled the victim and later put her body in an ambulance, he said.

An offence under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused, he added.