Mumbai, January 3: In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old pregnant woman died shortly after giving birth in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Friday, January 2, after being forced to walk six kilometers through rugged terrain due to a lack of road connectivity and local healthcare facilities. The incident occurred in the remote Bhamragad taluka, where the woman, identified as Sunita Pungati, reportedly struggled to reach a primary health center.

According to the report, both the mother and her newborn infant passed away, highlighting the persistent infrastructure gaps in the state's tribal belts. The tragedy unfolded when Pungati went into labor at her home in a small, isolated hamlet. Because ambulances and motorised vehicles cannot navigate the narrow, unpaved forest trails leading to her village, her family had no choice but to assist her on foot toward the nearest motorable road.

For years, residents of Bhamragad and surrounding tribal regions have raised concerns regarding the absence of all-weather roads. During the monsoon and winter seasons, these areas become virtually inaccessible to emergency services. In this instance, the "108" ambulance service was reportedly unable to reach the village, forcing the expectant mother to embark on the arduous journey through the forest.

The lack of a nearby maternity clinic or functional sub-center meant that Pungati had to travel to a facility several kilometers away. While the district administration has previously promised improved connectivity, many villages in the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district remain cut off from the state's main healthcare grid.

Following the news of the deaths, local activists and tribal leaders have criticised the state government for its failure to provide basic human rights to the region’s indigenous population. They argue that while urban areas see rapid development, remote tribal pockets continue to suffer from "medical desertification," where the nearest doctor is often a day's journey away.

Health officials in Gadchiroli stated that an inquiry into the specific circumstances of the death has been initiated. Preliminary reports suggest that severe exhaustion and postpartum hemorrhage contributed to the fatality, conditions that might have been managed had the patient been in a clinical setting earlier.

