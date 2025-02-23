Bhiwandi, February 23: In Bhiwandi’s Shanti Nagar, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend and his five accomplices, with four of them gang-raping her. The two had been in a relationship for several years but broke up four months ago. Police have registered a case of kidnapping and assault against all six accused.

According to a report by the Times of India, Police stated that the woman and the main accused her ex-boyfriend, belong to the same village. According to sources, they were in a relationship for several years before breaking up four months ago. After the woman moved on with someone else, her ex-boyfriend, driven by jealousy and anger, allegedly plotted revenge against her. Thane Shocker: Man Invites Friend for Outing to Vajreshwari, Rapes Her in Lodge; Later Blackmails With Video.

Police said that on Thursday night, the woman's ex-boyfriend, Aslam (name changed), allegedly took her brother hostage and forced him to call her to a specific location. When the woman woke up around 1:15 am on Friday, she noticed 15 missed calls from her brother. Concerned, she called him back, and he asked her to come, claiming he was unwell. Trusting his words, she arrived at the location in a rickshaw, only to find her ex-boyfriend and his friends waiting with her brother. The accused then assaulted both her brother and the rickshaw driver. Bhiwandi Horror: Man Murders Friend, Chops Off Private Parts and Puts Them in His Mouth After Fight Over Girlfriend.

The woman was then forced into the rickshaw and taken to a secluded area behind a school, where four of the six accused allegedly took turns sexually assaulting her. Later, they moved her to another location and subjected her to further abuse inside a pick-up van. According to the police, all the accused are aged between 20 and 25.

