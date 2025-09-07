Vasai, September 7: In a shocking incident, an 80-year-old man slit his wife's throat before attempting to take his own life on Sunday, September 7, reportedly due to prolonged illness. The elderly couple had been struggling with health issues for several years and lived with their son and daughter-in-law. The incident occurred when the younger family members had stepped out of the house.

As per a Free Press Journal report, the husband attacked his wife with a sharp weapon, ending her life instantly, before attempting to take his own. Neighbours and family members rushed the couple to a nearby hospital after discovering the gruesome act. The husband survived the suicide attempt and is currently receiving medical care. The condition of the wife has not been disclosed, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Conspires With Lover To Kill Husband in Goregaon After He Confronts Her Over Extramarital Affair, Arrested After Daughter Reveals Truth About Father's Murder.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections and launched an investigation into the incident, gathering statements from neighbours and relatives. Initial probes suggest that the couple’s decision was influenced by a belief that their prolonged illnesses were burdening the family. Authorities are also examining the home for further evidence and questioning family members to understand the circumstances leading up to the tragedy. Ghost-Themed Protest: Vasai Residents Dress As ‘Bhoot’ Against Swings, Slides and Gym Equipment in Benapatti Hindu Cemetery, Video Goes Viral.

In a similar incident, the Mumbai police arrested a 35-year-old woman for conspiring with her lover and another accomplice to kill her husband, Bharat Laxman Ahire, a professional makeup artist. The case was solved after the victim’s 13-year-old daughter revealed the details of the attack, leading to the arrest of her mother, Rajshree Ahire.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2025 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).