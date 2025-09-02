Mumbai, September 2: A shocking incident of suicide has come to light from Maharashtra's Pune, where a 19-year-old woman ended her life after her boyfriend allegedly refused to marry her. The alleged incident occurred on Thursday, August 28, in Pimpri-Chinchwad. A case concerning the incident was registered on Sunday night, August 31. Cops said that the deceased woman had been in a relationship with her boyfriend for the past couple of years.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the deceased woman's boyfriend, Prajwal Vishas Rale (19), a resident of Rakshewadi in Khed, was booked by Chakan police for abetment of suicide. Police officials said that the deceased woman was found dead on a farm. The incident came to light when the farm owner reported the incident to the police. Pune Shocker: Bajrang Dal Member Dragged Out of Home, Assaulted by 5 in Maharashtra’s Kondhwa; Video Surfaces.

Initial investigation revealed that the young woman died by suicide by consuming an insecticide. Speaking about the incident, a police official said, "The deceased woman had a love affair with the man in her college. He suspected her of having an affair with another man and asked for a breakup. He ended the relationship, insulted her, and refused her proposal to marry."

Cops suspect this is why the young woman took the extreme step. After the incident, the Chakan police registered a case of abetment of suicide. Sanjay Solanke, Senior Police Inspector and in charge of Chakan Police Station, said that the accused has been absconding since the woman ended her life on August 28. Maharashtra Shocker: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Held for Defaming Delhi Woman Online, Writing Number on Toilet Walls at Pune Railway Station.

They have launched a search to nab the accused and are investigating the matter.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

