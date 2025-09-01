In a shocking incident, a Bajrang Dal member was brutally assaulted by five men in his home in the Kondhwa area of Maharashtra's Pune on Friday, August 29. The attackers, identified as criminals with prior records, forcibly entered the victim’s residence, dragged him out, and beat him with kicks and sticks. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. The video showed the assailants dragging the victim around and thrashing him. Later, the Bajrang Dal members filed a complaint at the Kondhwa police station. A case has been registered against the five accused, and police have launched an investigation. Pune: 1 Injured, 4 Arrested After 2 Groups Clash Near Z Bridge Over Old Dispute in Vishrambagh; CCTV Video Surfaces.

Bajrang Dal Member Dragged Out of Home, Assaulted by 5 in Maharashtra's Pune

