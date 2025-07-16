New Delhi, July 16: An auto-rickshaw driver was apprehended from Maharashtra for allegedly defaming a Delhi woman by writing her number on toilet walls at Pune railway station and posting it online with derogatory remarks as he had a grudge against her husband, an official said Wednesday. He also repeatedly contacted and harassed the couple, the police said, adding he was held in Pune. The accused, identified as Yasin Shaikh (49), had been harassing the complainant woman for the last two to three years, the officer said, adding that he is semi-literate with no prior criminal history.

“Shaikh claimed that he has a girlfriend who worked with the complainant's husband. He reportedly disapproved of their professional association and repeatedly tried to convince the woman to sever ties with her employer,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said. However, when the police enquired, the woman denied any romantic involvement with the accused and said he only considered him as her friend. “When she noticed that Yasin Sheikh was getting obsessed with her and doing some objectionable acts, she unfriended him on social media platforms,” he said. Pune Shocker: Woman Beaten After She Refuses To Have Romantic Relationship With Man in Shivajinagar, Minor Girl Assaulted for Denying Sex in Hadapsar in Separate Incidents.

When the complainant's husband did not distance himself from the woman, Shaikh extracted the contact number of the complainant from her social media account and started posting her mobile number on social media with derogatory remarks, the officer said. He also repeatedly contacted and harassed both the complainant and her husband, Banthia said. The complainant approached the North Cyber Police Station alleging that the accused was creating new social media accounts daily, posting her mobile number with obscene captions such as 'Call girl service,' and uploading videos containing her contact details. Pune Shocker: Youth Stabs 50-Year-Old Man to Death for Refusing Sexual Favours in Maharashtra, Arrested.

“The woman said she was receiving numerous calls from unknown numbers, severely affecting her mental well-being. A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered,” the officer said. During the investigation, police analysed technical data, including call detail records and IP logs, and traced the location of the accused to Pune. A team was sent to Maharashtra, and the accused was apprehended from his residence in the Sanjay Park area. Police said one mobile phone and two SIM cards allegedly used in the offence were recovered from his possession.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)