Mumbai, December 18: Cold wave conditions are expected to intensify in Maharashtra over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD stated that Maharashtra will experience a fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius during next 2 days and rise by 2-4 degree Celsius thereafter. The state witnessed a drop in maximum temperature coupled with rise in humidity which led to a foggy mornings last week. Residents of Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and some other parts of Maharashtra felt the winter chills and mercury dipped.

As per current weather trends in the state, a large variation between minimum and the maximum temperature has been continuing since the start of the month. Earlier this week, the drop in maximum temperature was more than 5.1 degree Celsius in Central Maharashtra while the Konkan region and neighbouring Goa reported a drop in temperature between 3.1 to 5 degree Celsius, causing a chill in these areas, including Mumbai. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

The IMD informed that while there was a drop in maximum temperature, many places in central Maharashtra and Vidarbha also recorded a rise in minimum temperature up to 5 degree Celsius above normal. "No significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures over parts of Northwest India during next 2-3 days and rise by 2-3°C in minimum temperatures and 4-5°C in maximum temperatures during subsequent 3 days", the IMD said.

Apart from the cold conditions in Maharashtra, severe cold wave conditions are very likely over Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh on December 18 and 19, 2020. Meanwhile, dense fog is very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next two days.

