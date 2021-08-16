Kabul, Aug 15: Activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Sunday expressed concern over the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and said that she is worried about the situation in the country.

"We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan," Malala wrote on Twitter. "I am deeply worried about women, minorities, and human rights advocates."

Activist and Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai on Sunday Expressed Concern over the #Taliban ... - Latest Tweet.

Malala stressed that global, regional and local powers "must call for an immediate ceasefire and provide "urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians" in the war-torn country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2021 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).