Dhaka, December 20: Exiled Bangladeshi author and human rights activist Taslima Nasreen on Saturday claimed that Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das, who was brutally killed in a mob lynching in Bangladesh, had been falsely accused of blasphemy by a Muslim coworker at his factory in Mymensingh district. She said the horrific incident unfolded despite Dipu being under police protection.

Sharing a video of Dipu while he was under police protection on her social platform X, Nasreen said, "Dipu Chandra Das worked at a factory in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. He was a poor labourer. One day, a Muslim coworker wanted to punish him over some trivial matter, so in the middle of a crowd, he announced that Dipu had made derogatory remarks about the Prophet. That was enough." Bangladesh Unrest: Inqilab Moncho Leader Osman Hadi To Be Buried in Dhaka Today, Citizen Organisations Blame Interim Government for Spiral of Violence.

"Frenzied followers of the Prophet pounced on Dipu like hyenas and began to tear him apart. Eventually, the police rescued him and took him into custody -- meaning Dipu was under police protection," she added.

She stated Dipu told the police what had happened, maintained his innocence and insisted he had made no comment whatsoever about the Prophet, alleging the incident was all a conspiracy by the coworker. Bangladesh Unrest: Family Demands Shahbagh Memorial for Slain Activist Sharif Osman Hadi Amid Violence.

"The police did not go after the coworker. Many among the police harbour a fondness for jihad. Was it in the excess of this jihadist zeal that they threw Dipu back to those fanatics? Or did jihadist militants shove the police aside and take Dipu out of the station? They held a full-blown celebration -- beating Dipu, hanging him, burning him -- a jihadist festival," Nasreen stated.

Emphasising that Dipu was the sole breadwinner of his family, she said his income supported his disabled father, mother, wife, and child and raised questions about the future of his family and accountability for his killing.

"Dipu Chandra Das was the sole breadwinner of his family. With his earnings, his disabled father, mother, wife, and child survived. What will happen to them now? Who will help the relatives? Who will bring the mad murderers to justice? Dipu's family doesn't even have the money to flee to India to escape the jihadists' hands. The poor have no one. They have no country left, not even a religion left," Nasreen mentioned.

