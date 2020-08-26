Kolkata, August 26: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Government on Wednesday announced a total lockdown in the state on September 7, 11 and 12 amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. Apart from this, CM Banerjee announced that all the educational institutes in state will remain closed till September 20, 2020.

Making the announcements, CM Banerjee said, as quoted by news agency PTI, "Total lockdown in West Bengal on September 7, 11 and 12." Adding more, she said, "Educational institutes will remain closed in West Bengal till September 20." Apart from this, unofficial reports arrived that the government will impose lockdown in the state on September 1, 11 and 12." NEET, JEE Exams 2020: Sonia Gandhi Holds Virtual Meet With CMs of 7 States, Mamata Banerjee, Captain Amarinder Singh Appeal State Govts to Move SC to Postpone Exams.

Among other details, the West Bengal CM mentioned that her government wants Metro Rail services to be resumed by maintaining social distancing norms. Adding more, she also said that her government wants to lift a ban on flight operations from six hotspot states and resume services thrice a week.

