Bhopal, June 9: Officials at the Raja Bhoj airport in Bhopal on Tuesday received a call from a man who threatened to hijack plane to Pakistan. Subsequently, a high alert was sounded at the airport and the officials alerted the police. Later, the crime branch succeeded in tracing the caller, identified as Ujjawal Jain, and arrested him from Kalapipal in Shujalpur. Cops are yet to know Jain's motive behind the threat call. Threat Call to Kill PM Narendra Modi on Delhi PCR, 22-Year-Old Man Arrested.

The threat call was received around 5 pm on Tuesday. The caller threatened to hijack plane from Bhopal and Indore airports to Pakistan. However, he did not disclose which flight was on target. "The caller called the duty officer and threaten him to hijack plane from Bhopal and Indore airport. He also challenged the officials to not to come in his way," ASP (crime branch) Gopal Singh Dhakad was quoted by TOI as saying.

After receiving the treat call, the Bhopal airport officials sounded high alert and a complain was lodged with the Gandhi Nagar police. Acting on the complaint, cops launched an investigation and soon the crime branch identified the caller as Ujjawal Jain and traced the call to an address in Ashoka Garden. Taj Hotel in Mumbai Receives Bomb Threat Call, Mumbai Police Tightens Security Outside the Iconic Hotel.

Upon visiting the address, cops came to know that Jain shifted had to Shujalpur in 2014. The police found his address in Shujalpur and arrested him. He was being brought to Bhopal. Jain has been booked under Section 507 of the Indian Penal Code. His motive behind the threat called remained unknown. After the incident, the authorities increased security at the Raja Bhoj airport.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2021 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).