Mumbai, June 30: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday tightened the security outside and nearby areas of the renowned Taj Hotel in the financial capital after they received a threat call from Karachi on Monday. The Mumbai Police said that the callers had threaten to blow up the hotel with bombs.

Informing about the details, the Mumbai Police said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Security tightened outside Taj Hotel & nearby areas after a threat call was received yesterday from Karachi, Pakistan to blow up the hotel with bombs." Mumbai Police Seize 16,000 Vehicles For Travelling Outside 2-Km Radius From Home Without Valid Reason.

Here's what Mumbai police said:

Security tightened outside Taj Hotel & nearby areas after a threat call was received yesterday from Karachi, Pakistan to blow up the hotel with bombs: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/mu5Uf6qzCf — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020

The famous Taj Hotel in Mumbai was earlier attacked by terrorists on November 25, 2008. In that attack, at least 174 people died, including 9 attackers, and more than 300 were wounded. It is to be known that the threat call arrived after four terrorists attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on Monday and killed at least four people including a policeman. Later, all four terrorists were shot dead.

