Mangaluru, June 24: Mangaluru MLA and former health minister UT Khader on Wednesday violated government's COVID-19 guidelines as he participated in a COVID-19 victim's burial ceremony without wearing Personal protective equipment (PPE) kit.

He was attending the burial of a 70-year-old man, who died of COVID-19, on Tuesday. The deceased's funeral was held at a Masjid at Bolara in Mangaluru. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 15,968 COVID-19 Cases, 465 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Crosses 4.5 Lakh Mark.

On being questioned about flouting COVID-19 norms, Khader said: "It should be the primary responsibility to say goodbye to the dead person with dignity and ease. The dead should be cremated in an honourable way.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has 9,721 of COVID-19 cases including 150 fatalities. With the highest single-day spike of 15,968 cases and 465 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday reached 4,56,183.