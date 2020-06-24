New Delhi, June 24: India reported 465 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 15,968 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of positive cases increased to 4,56,183, this included 1,83,022 active cases. The number of cured, discharged or migrated patients has improved to 2,58,685. The death toll has jumped to 14,447 in the country so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 73,52,911 samples tested till June 23. A total of 2,15,195 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours time frame. ICMR Asks States to Scale-Up COVID-19 Testing by Using RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen Methods to Contain Coronavirus Spread.

India reports the highest single-day spike of 15,968 new COVID-19 cases:

465 deaths and highest single-day spike of 15968 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in India in last 24 hrs. Positive cases in India stand at 456183 including 183022 active cases, 258685 cured/discharged/migrated & 14476 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/ubjIQ9ThvW — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020

Here's the state-wise tally of coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 40 0 50 2 Andhra Pradesh 5284 4599 119 10002 3 Arunachal Pradesh 126 22 0 148 4 Assam 2060 3762 9 5831 5 Bihar 1993 6104 56 8153 6 Chandigarh 90 322 6 418 7 Chhattisgarh 797 1553 12 2362 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 91 29 0 120 9 Delhi 24988 39313 2301 66602 10 Goa 703 205 1 909 11 Gujarat 6148 20513 1710 28371 12 Haryana 4844 6498 178 11520 13 Himachal Pradesh 324 443 8 775 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2507 3642 87 6236 15 Jharkhand 654 1520 11 2185 16 Karnataka 3567 6004 150 9721 17 Kerala 1620 1809 22 3451 18 Ladakh 783 148 1 932 19 Madhya Pradesh 2401 9335 525 12261 20 Maharashtra 62848 69631 6531 139010 21 Manipur 663 258 0 921 22 Meghalaya 8 37 1 46 23 Mizoram 133 9 0 142 24 Nagaland 189 141 0 330 25 Odisha 1465 3988 17 5470 26 Puducherry 228 165 9 402 27 Punjab 1245 3047 105 4397 28 Rajasthan 3049 12213 365 15627 29 Sikkim 50 29 0 79 30 Tamil Nadu 28431 35339 833 64603 31 Telangana 5109 4224 220 9553 32 Tripura 451 807 1 1259 33 Uttarakhand 903 1602 30 2535 34 Uttar Pradesh 6189 12116 588 18893 35 West Bengal 4930 9218 580 14728 Cases being reassigned to states 8141 8141 Total# 183022 258685 14476 456183

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in India in the coronavirus pandemic. The state has a total of 1,39,010 cases and 6,531 people have so far died in the state. With nearly 4,000 new cases, Delhi on Tuesday witnessed the highest single-day spike in novel coronavirus cases ever, taking the Covid-19 count in the national capital over 66,000.

