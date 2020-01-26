Mann Ki Baat January 26 Highlights: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Nation on Republic Day 2020, Speaks on Khelo India Youth Games, Gagayaan Mission, Parkisha Pe Charcha And More

File Image of Narendra Modi addressing nation via Mann Ki Baat | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, January 26: In the first 'Mann ki Baat' monthly radio show of this year on January 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished everyone on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. The timing of the programme, which usually takes place on last Sunday of every month at 11 am, was changed for today to avoid a clash with the Republic Day program in the morning. PM Narendra Modi Reveals 'Secret of His Glowing Face' While Encouraging Students to 'Sweat Hard', Watch Video.

On the first Mann ki Batt of the decade, PM Modi said that on January 22, the third 'Khelo India Games' concluded in Assam's Guwahati. He informed that around six thousand players from different parts of the country participated in the games. The Premier also announced said that in lines of 'Khelo India Youth Games', 'Khelo India University Games' will be organized every year beginning 2020 in Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar from February 22 to March 1. Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Guwahati Medal Tally Updated: Maharashtra Finish KIYG Medal Table With 256 Medals.

Speaking on water conservation efforts, the Prime Minister talked about the Jal Shakti Abhiyan and said: "Quite a few extensive and innovative efforts are underway, in every corner of the country, for the sake of conserving water. It gives me the joy to let you know that the Jal Shakti campaign that commenced the last monsoon is taking rapid, successful strides with the aid of public participation. The best part is that in this campaign, people from all strata of society contributed wholeheartedly. Take for instance Jalore district in Rajasthan."

PM Modi also mentioned the Bru Migrants agreement and said that it will end the Bru-Reang refugee crisis forever. "A significant agreement was signed in Delhi. With it, the close-to-25-year-old Bru-Reang refugee crisis, a painful chapter, was put to an end forever and ever. Due to the busy routine and festive season, you might not have been able to learn about this historic agreement in detail. So I thought, I should definitely discuss this in Mann ki Baat. This problem pertains to the 90s," he said.

PM Modi also spoke on recently held Parkisha Pe Charcha 2020. "My dear countrymen, the exam season has arrived, and obviously all the students will be busy giving final shape to their preparations. After my experience with millions of students of the country through the platform of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. I can say with confidence that the youth fo the country is brimming with self-confidence and is ready to face every challenge," he said. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Students Over Exam Stress, Success And Career.

Prime Minister Modi further congratulated the four youngers of Indian Air Force who have been selected for the Gagayaan Mission which is scheduled for launch in 2022. Gaganyaan is a crewed orbital spacecraft with the intention to sent astronauts to space for a minimum seven days, as part of the Indian Human Spaceflight Programme.