Mumbai, August 29: Pro-Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Friday launched his indefinite fast demanding reservation for the Maratha community from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota. Amid the presence of a large number of supporters in and outside the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, Jarange-Patil took an aggressive posture, declaring that "Even if the government shoots me, I am ready to sacrifice. I am ready to die, but I will not back down".

Jarange-Patil said he has come to Azad Maidan and started a hunger strike. "The Marathas came to Mumbai because the government was not cooperating. Earlier, the protest was not allowed. Then the government gave permission for the protest just for a day. The government cooperated, now we will also cooperate," he said. Maratha Morcha: Mumbai Traffic Disrupted Today As Thousands Flock to Azad Maidan for Maratha Quota Protest; Jams on Roads Near CSMT (Videos).

Manoj Jarange Patil Holds Protest at Azad Maidan

Maharashtra: Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil installs a Ganesh idol at Azad Maidan in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/eDUUgKUjjK — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2025

He asked his supporters to adhere to the stipulated norms and not to indulge in arson. "I don't want to drink alcohol, I want to live and sleep in this Azad Maidan," declared Jarange-Patil, reiterating his decision on an indefinite fast. "We will not leave Mumbai until our demands are implemented, we will not back down even if we are shot. We will not leave here until we have a bullet on our head," he said.

He reiterated that the pro-Martha quota supporters, who have turned in a large number, should cooperate with the police. "We do not want to give anyone a chance to speak against us. We do not want to drink alcohol. Do not act as if my community has to bow down," Jarange-Patil noted. "Clear Mumbai within two hours, cooperate with the police, make sure that not a single policeman gets angry," he said. Maratha Morcha in Mumbai Today, August 29: Traffic Advisory Issued in View of Manoj Jarange Patil-Led Maratha Reservation March; Check Road Closures, Diversions and No Parking Details.

Two years ago, on August 29, Jarange Patil started a hunger strike in Antarwali Sarati demanding Maratha reservation. After that, it is the eighth hunger strike in Mumbai that he is holding. Meanwhile, the police have issued an advisory for smooth traffic management, considering a large number of vehicles of Jarange-Patil supporters have entered the city. Additional police deployment has been done near Azad Maidan and across the city to maintain law and order.

