A massive traffic jam is being witnessed in Mumbai today, August 29, as thousands of Maratha quota protesters have gathered in South Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Videos shared by citizens on X (formerly Twitter) show traffic congestion on the Coastal Road near Breach Candy exit and the Eastern Freeway. According to news agency PTI, the roads near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) witnessed massive traffic congestion after thousands of Maratha quota protesters gathered there. It is reported that BEST buses and other vehicles could not move for over 30 minutes during the morning peak hours. Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil will hold a protest at Azad Maidan today, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The Mumbai police, which granted permission to Patil for the protest, has deployed forces near CSMT and surrounding areas to maintain the law and order situation. Maratha Morcha in Mumbai Today, August 29: Traffic Advisory Issued in View of Manoj Jarange Patil-Led Maratha Reservation March; Check Road Closures, Diversions and No Parking Details.

Massive Traffic on Coastal in Mumbai Amid Maratha Morcha

Mumbai traffic scenes on Coastal Road near Breach Candy exit. pic.twitter.com/iCDKRAuBSp — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) August 29, 2025

Traffic Jam on Eastern Freeway

The jam on the Eastern Freeway southern exit now. I thought it was closed today. @RoadsOfMumbai #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/3kzOxole1V — Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) August 29, 2025

Avoid Using Freeway, Says X User

