The Mumbai police have issued a traffic advisory for today, August 29, in view of the Maratha reservation march (Maratha Morcha) led by Manoj Jarange Patil, from Mankhurd Naka to Azad Maidan. The Maratha quota protest will be held at the Azad Maidan in South Mumbai. As per the order, the Eastern Freeway and Sion-Panvel highway will be closed for all vehicular movement except emergency services today. The order was issued by the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) on Thursday evening, August 28. According to a report in PTI, Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil said that he would launch an indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan from Friday, August 29, to press the demand for reservation for the Maratha community. Key arterial routes such as Panvel–Sion Road, V.N. Purav Road, Eastern Freeway, P D’Mello Road, Dr. D.N. Road, Wallchand Hirachand Marg, and Hajamali Somani Road will be completely closed for vehicular traffic and parking. As per the order, several connecting roads, such as Ghatkopar–Mankhurd Link Road and Deonar Village Road, will also be shut or restricted. Scroll below to know road closures, diversions and no parking details. Maratha Quota: Maharashtra Govt Ready To Hold Talks With Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Any Time, Resolve Legal Issues Related to Reservation, Says State Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.

In view of Morcha at Azad Maidan on 29th August 2025, following traffic arrangements will be in place in South division from 0.00 hrs on 29th August till further orders. Citizens are requested to plan commute likewise.#MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/WozYto3Sgc — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 28, 2025

In view of Morcha at Azad Maidan on 29th August 2025, following traffic arrangements will be in place from 0.00 hrs on 29th August till further orders. Citizens are requested to plan commute likewise.#MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/4DSU5LbMFN — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 28, 2025

